⚠️ Englishtown Councilman John Alite was arrested on usury and extortion charges.

🔴 Prosecutors say Alite made violent threats and charged illegal interest rates.

➡️ The former Gambino crime family associate was appointed to the council last year.

ENGLISHTOWN — The New Jersey councilman who killed around six people and shot dozens more is facing the criminal justice system again.

Councilman John Alite, 63, is charged with usury, corporate misconduct, and multiple counts of theft by extortion, all second-degree offenses. He's also charged with terroristic threats. The Republican councilman was arrested on Friday.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Alite loaned money at illegally high rates using his company, Straightened-Out Entertainment. He's also accused of making violent threats against his debtors to scare them into paying him back. Police said Alite threatened to strike one victim in the head with a baseball bat, and they found six baseball bats in his Englishtown home, including five in his kitchen.

Get our free mobile app

Another man, Stephen Locrotondo, 67, of Bridgewater, is also charged with usury and conspiracy. The OAG said he agreed to accept interest on the loans at rates higher than the legal rate.

“Our office is dedicated to ensuring that all businesses conduct themselves fairly and lawfully. The conduct alleged in this case was anything but, and we will work to hold those who cheat and steal accountable," Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Former Gambino associate had tried to turn a new leaf

The new charges against Alite are a strike against his attempts to reform his public image.

Last year, the former mafia hitman was appointed as an Englishtown councilman. Alite said he was motivated to serve his community through politics after the tragic death of his adult daughter, who died of a fentanyl overdose.

At the time, Alite said to New Jersey 101.5 that he had left behind his life of crime. Alite served a relatively brief time in prison after he flipped on the Gambino crime family to avoid a life behind bars.

John Alite on the Englishtown Borough Council (Englishtown) John Alite on the Englishtown Borough Council (Englishtown)

Englishtown Mayor Daniel Francisco, who appointed Alite, did not respond to a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5 on Friday.

An attorney listed in court records as a lawyer for Alite did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday morning. New Jersey 101.5 did not know at the time of publishing whether Locrotondo had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom