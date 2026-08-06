🚨 A self-described social media influencer is accused of making a threatening phone call to Valley Hospital in Paramus that prompted a police response.

📞 Police say the caller told hospital staff to "have their guns ready" before officers tracked the calls to a Hackensack man.

⚖️ The 44-year-old now faces a second-degree false public alarm charge and has a documented criminal history, according to court records.

PARAMUS — A man who identifies as a social media influencer was arrested and charged with creating a false public alarm at a North Jersey hospital.

Threatening phone call prompts police response at Valley Hospital in Paramus

On Tuesday, August 4, just before 11 a.m., Paramus police went to Valley Hospital regarding a suspicious and potentially threatening phone call.

Hospital security personnel told officers that two phone calls were received, and during one of them, the caller said, “Tell them to have their guns ready,” according to Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti.

Police identify Hackensack man as suspect in hospital threat investigation

An investigation determined that the calls came from a cell phone belonging to Rashaune A. Herbert, 44, of Hackensack, Guidetti said.

Herbert also goes by the name “Shauny Andrey,” a singer, socialite, actor and promoter, according to his Instagram account.

Herbert was found inside the hospital and was placed under arrest, charged with second-degree creating a false public alarm.

He was processed at the Paramus Police Department, served with a criminal complaint and is lodged in the Bergen County Jail.

Court records show prior arrests before latest Bergen County charge

It’s not clear why Herbert made such a phone call to the hospital, but he is no stranger to the law, with a lengthy criminal past, according to court records.

Most recently, Herbert was charged with making terroristic threats in March 2024 in Englewood and in August of that year, police in New Brunswick charged him with disorderly conduct, the records show.

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