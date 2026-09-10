🚨A PA attorney was charged after a threatening email was sent to a Sussex County commissioner

🚨Investigators also linked him to a threatening message about Rider University's president.

🚨 The messages included references to children and the assassination of Charlie Kirk

A Pennsylvania attorney charged with sending graphic threatening emails to a Sussex County public official in August also sent a threatening message to a New Jersey college, investigators say.

Sussex County Prosecutor Daniel Perez said Karl Heideck, 45, of Jenkintown, Pa., was charged with cyber harassment after an email was received by county Commissioner Director Jill Space on Aug. 2 who was identified in the complaint. The message referred to Space's daughters being raped by ICE agents and said they "loved it." It also accused the official of making the county safe for pedophiles because "you love THEM, don't ya bitch?"

An investigation traced the email back to Heideck, who was taken into custody and is being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

Space is the wife of state Sen. Parker Space, R-Sussex. He is also the owner of Space Farms Zoo.

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Sussex County Commissioner Jill Space (L), Rider University president John R. Loyack (Sussex County/Rider University) Sussex County Commissioner Jill Space (L) Rider University president John R. Loyack

Investigators also linked him to Rider University

Investigators learned that Heideck was charged with cyber harassment earlier this year by Lawrence Township police after allegedly sending a threatening email to Rider University that insinuated harm to its president, John R. Loyack. The message also mentioned the assassination of activist Charlie Kirk.

"The pedophile Charlie Kirk got it quick but do you think Loyack will be so lucky," the email read, according to the complaint obtained by New Jersey 101.5.

Heideck became a private attorney in 2024

Heideck's LinkedIn page indicates he worked for Beacon Hill Staffing Group, a Boston-based business consulting company, for seven years. He became a private attorney in 2024.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-Sussex, called Heideck's messages to Space "deranged garbage."

"Anyone who thinks threatening women (and dragging their children into it) is legitimate political expression needs a serious reality check. And he just got one," Fantasia said.

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