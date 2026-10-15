🐱 Four cats were found abandoned in a mesh tunnel outside in the pouring rain in Asbury Park.

💔 The cats were soaking wet, freezing and covered in fleas before being rescued by police and the Monmouth County SPCA.

🏠 Authorities quickly identified the person responsible, who will face charges. The cats are recovering and will be available for adoption when ready.

ASBURY PARK — Another case of animal cruelty and abandonment in New Jersey.

This one happened in Asbury Park after four cats were found in a mesh tunnel, abandoned outside and left to freeze in the pouring rain.

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“You read that right. These poor, innocent animals were discarded outside like trash,” the Monmouth County SPCA, which is caring for the felines, wrote on its Facebook page.

Four cats rescued from pouring rain in Asbury Park

The Asbury Park Police Department and the SPCA’s Animal Control Team safely rescued the cats, who were found soaking wet, freezing, covered in fleas, and beyond confused about what was happening to them.

They were taken to the shelter in Eatontown, where they were examined, and are receiving the proper care.

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The cats are all friendly, and will be put up for adoption as soon as they’re ready, the shelter wrote.

Authorities quickly found the person responsible for abandoning the cats, and will face charges.

“This is just a sickening example of how cruel and insensitive people can be towards animals, and we’ll never understand it,” the SPCA said in the Facebook post.

Shelter staff is looking for donations to help care for the foursome and all the animals in their care.

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