🔎 Two people magnet fishing at Grenloch Lake pulled an unexpected and potentially troubling discovery from the water.

🚔 Washington Township police recovered a Walther PPS handgun that showed signs of prolonged exposure to water.

❓ Detectives are trying to trace the gun’s history and determine whether it may be connected to a crime.

WASHINGTON TWP — A fishing trip at a lake in Gloucester County took an unexpected turn, when two people magnet fishing, pulled a handgun from the water.

Handgun pulled from Grenloch Lake in Gloucester County

On Monday, October 12, Washington Township police responded to Grenloch Lake after two individuals made the unexpected discovery while magnet fishing.

Magnet fishing, which has been becoming a popular outdoor hobby over the past several years, is when people use powerful magnets attached to ropes to retrieve medal objects from lakes, rivers, and other waterways.

But instead of the usual scrap metal, the pair pulled up a handgun. They immediately called police and an officer went to investigate.

The firearm was identified as a Walther PPS semiautomatic handgun, which showed signs of prolonged water exposure, and was recovered as evidence, Washington Township police wrote on Facebook.

Washington Township (Gloucester County) PD are investigating after two magnet fishers pulled a handgun out of a lake on Monday (WTPD via Facebook) Washington Township (Gloucester County) PD are investigating after two magnet fishers pulled a handgun out of a lake on Monday (WTPD via Facebook)

Washington Township detectives investigate mystery gun

Now, detectives have a lot of questions. How long has the handgun been underwater? Who put it there? Was it used in a crime, and then tossed into the lake to get rid of the evidence?

Police are investigating, hoping to recover and verify the firearm’s serial number and trace its history.

“After all, handguns don’t typically find their way to the bottom of a lake on their own,” WTPD wrote.

They gave a shoutout to the fishermen for calling the police immediately after discovering the gun. Anyone with more information is asked to call 856-589-0330.

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