🚨 Police shut down an unsanctioned Rowan University Welcome Week party in Glassboro that had attracted more than 800 interested attendees.

🎟️ Tickets, party buses, VIP entry and drinks were advertised for the event, despite the venue owner saying the party would not be permitted.

🍾 It’s the latest NJ pop-up party crackdown, following police efforts to stop unsanctioned events in Wildwood over the summer.

GLASSBORO — A large pop-up party planned over the weekend for Rowan University students was cancelled after police discovered the unsanctioned event was being advertised online.

Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester County PD via Facebook) Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester County PD via Facebook)

Police foil 800-person Rowan University pop-up party

“Thanks to a heads-up last night from Glassboro Police Department, our Platoon #2 officers learned of a large ‘Rowan University Welcome Week’ party being advertised for an event venue at Echo Plaza in our town,” the Washington Township Gloucester County Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The event, scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday had more than 800 people interested in attending, with tickets being sold and party buses, VIP entry, and drinks advertised, police said.

Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester Township PD via Facebook) Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester Township PD via Facebook)

The event’s organizers had ties to Rowan University, NJ.com reported.

Officers contacted the venue owner, who advised the event would not be permitted. The promoter was less cooperative, police said. He refused to identify himself or remove the online advertising and ticket sales directing attendees to the shopping plaza, police wrote on Facebook.

With the party still being advertised, officers remained at the plaza until midnight, turning students away, and preventing the pop-up from spilling into the parking lot or surrounding area.

It’s not clear if anyone was charged in connected with the event.

Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester Township PD via Facebook) Police stopped a weekend pop-up party for more than 800 Rowan University students during "Welcome Weekend" (Washington Township, Gloucester Township PD via Facebook)

Wildwood police also crack down on unsanctioned parties

Over the summer, police put a cork in a Memorial Day pop-up party in Wildwood before it could take off. In the weeks leading up to the long holiday weekend, the city issued cease and desist orders to two party organizers.

But, that didn’t matter. The organizers of the “Baddies, Bottles, and Bikinis” pop-up still planned a party in a home the rented on West Montgomery Avenue. Officers showed up, and shut it down.

Another Wildwood pop-up party stopped in July

Then, another pop-up in Wildwood tried to happen on July 28. Police spotted a social media post promoting an unsanctioned “Beach/Boardwalk Party Video Shoot.” The post picked up traction, but investigators moved in quickly, issuing a cease and desist notice to the organizer, a Philadelphia resident.

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