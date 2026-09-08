✅The investigation into Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell reportedly began months ago

✅Caldwell continued serving as usual during the probe

✅Republicans are demanding answers as the Sherrill administration

Demands from Republicans during the long holiday weekend did not bring further explanation from the Sherrill administration about allegations of inappropriate behavior with women and an offer of a state job involving Lt. Gov. Dr. Dale Caldwell.

The investigation into Caldwell reportedly began months before the public learned about it, yet he continued serving as lieutenant governor and secretary of state and even served as acting governor while the investigation was ongoing.

The New Jersey Globe was first to report the allegations on Friday afternoon and that Gov. Mikie Sherrill had asked Christopher Porrino, who served as attorney general under Chris Christie, to investigate. An investigation started in the late spring following an anonymous tip, according to the business news site BINJE, which reported that Caldwell met with investigators two months ago.

Both reports say Caldwell has cooperated with investigators.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026 (Kyle Mazza, UNF News) Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell outside his New Brunswick home Sat., Sept. 5, 2026

Caldwell served as acting governor during investigation

Monmouth County Clerk and New Jersey Republican Party Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon minced no words in calling for Caldwell to resign immediately following the BINJE report about the length of the investigation.

While Sherrill traveled out of state in support of congressional candidates in other states, Caldwell fulfilled his duty as acting governor as the investigation was ongoing. The New Jersey Globe reported that Caldwell served as acting governor for three days after the investigation had begun.

“Let that sink in. New Jersey had an Acting Governor under investigation for inappropriate conduct toward women and potential ethics violations, and the administration that promised to be the most transparent in history kept it quiet for months,” Hanlon wrote. “The fact that this investigation has been going on for months clearly indicates that these are very serious allegations.”

A review of emails sent of Sherrill's daily schedule since May 1 shows she has traveled out of state on May 19, July 10, July 14, July 24, August 7, August 18 and August 24.

The governor's office in a statement called it a "personnel matter" that could not be confirmed or denied.

“The administration’s statement in response to the reporting is equally disturbing, passing the situation off as a ‘personnel’ matter in an effort to shield the information from the public. The Governor and Lieutenant Governor should not be considered ‘personnel’ – they are the highest level elected officials in the state and must be held to the highest standard of accountability and transparency," Hanlon said.

The Sherrill administration has said it takes reports of inappropriate behavior or misconduct seriously but has declined to confirm or deny the investigation, calling it a potential personnel matter.

Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images) Mikie Sherrill celebrates with lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Dale Caldwell (R) after their win during an election night watch party at the Hilton East Brunswick Hotel on November 4, 2025 in East Brunswick

Republican senator wants answers this week

State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth, initially took a wait-and-see attitude until more is known about the allegations. But his patience is running thin, especially with the report that the investigation has been ongoing for months.

"If this were a not-credible accusation, it would have been a nothing investigation. The fact that it's gone on for months, if that is true, becomes a problem. There is some substance here, and that's a problem," O'Scanlon told New Jersey 101.5. "We have someone who is the acting governor, who is actively under investigation. There's no rule against that, but it doesn't sit well with people. This becomes a real challenge now."

O'Scanlon said the administration also cannot let the matter linger for days or even weeks.

"We need to hear from the administration this week. Really, in the next few days. Some sort of updated information. If the Lieutenant Governor is going to continue to serve, if they want to make that case, make it. But they have to make it. They can't go through another week with no communication of substance."

The Republican said he is still willing to give Caldwell and the administration the benefit of the doubt about the allegations. But so far O'Scanlon says he has not heard anything different from what has been reported.

"I don't believe that people's careers should be crushed based on a rumor and innuendo. I give people the benefit of the doubt. But it's appearing as if they don't have any path here that would present that opportunity."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com