🔴Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is under investigation per a NJ Globe report

🔴The allegations involving inappropriate behavior towards women

🔴A Republican state senator says Caldwell should temporarily step aside

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is under investigation for "alleged inappropriate behavior with women and possible ethics violations," according to a report by the New Jersey Globe, with a leading Republican calling for him to temporarily step aside.

The Globe's report said the investigation began a week ago and also involves possible ethics violations and offers of state jobs by Caldwell. The former president of Centenary University also serves as New Jersey's Secretary of State.

After becoming aware of the allegations, Gov. Mikie Sherrill asked former Attorney General Christopher Porrino to investigate, according to the Globe.

Republican senator calls for Caldwell to step aside

State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, called the allegations "deeply disappointing." He was suspicious of the timing of the release of the story: Friday afternoon heading into a holiday weekend.

"Considering the complex duties of his position, Lt. Gov. Caldwell should temporarily step down from his duties as Lieutenant Governor. The offices of Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State are far too important to be consumed by this level of distraction while these serious allegations are being investigated," Bucco said.

Sean Higgins, a spokesman for the governor's office, told NJ Globe he could not confirm or deny any personnel matters. The governor would take any reports of misconduct "extremely seriously" and expects public officials to hold themselves to a higher standard.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie statement on report of an investigation into Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (Assm. Alex Sauickie via Facebook) Assemblyman Alex Sauickie statement on report of an investigation into Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell

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