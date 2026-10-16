We're now officially past the half way point of October in New Jersey, and the air is continuing to cool down. In fact, this is around when a good portion of the state will start to experience that first frost of the season. Not to mention (and dare I say) snow in the not-too-distant future.

With that in mind, there's a handful of things we should be doing now to prepare. Inside, we should be testing out that heat before the true force of the cold air officially arrives.

Not only is it a good practice to make sure everything's in working order, those of us with forced air systems might also experience that "funk." That smell that usually occurs after firing up the furnace for the first time after being idol all summer long. Do it now while we can still open the windows to get that smell out of the house.

But aside from the basics, there's another item that far too many in the state overlook. That is, until it's too late. And I'll admit, I learned my lesson the hard way which led to a repair that could've been prevented.

Mike Brant TSM Water faucet

Outdoor Water Faucets

A very easy one to overlook. Don't forget to turn your outdoor faucets off before the true winter cold arrives. More specifically, those really cold nights that drop well below the freezing point.

No, I'm not talking about turning them off outside. I'm talking about turning the main feed off that goes to the faucets. That will help prevent faucets from freezing and bursting, which in turn will help you avoid costly repairs (especially if water gets inside).

It's a simple thing, but often overlooked. Just a friendly PSA in case this is something you might overlook, like I did one year. Don't make my mistake.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.