⚠️ A sinkhole closed the ramp from Weldon Road to Route 15 northbound Friday

❗ The Weldon Road bridge is closed in both directions after the sinkhole affected its integrity, the mayor says.

➡️ Route 15 northbound is closed at Edison Road ahead of Thanksgiving travel.

JEFFERSON — A sinkhole has forced officials to close a section of Route 15 northbound and the Weldon Road bridge, causing delays ahead of the Thanksgiving travel surge.

The ramp from Weldon Road to Route 15 northbound was closed around 8:45 a.m. Friday after the sinkhole in Morris County was first discovered, according to the state Department of Transportation. More nearby closures for emergency repairs followed.

A sinkhole on the side of Weldon Road bridge in Jefferson. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) A sinkhole on the side of Weldon Road bridge in Jefferson. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook)

Jefferson Mayor Eric Wilsusen shared an alert on Facebook around 11 a.m. Since then, Route 15 northbound has been closed at Edison Road. A detour is sending traffic to Route 181 through Edison and Esponong Roads.

The sinkhole opened up just next to the Weldon Road bridge, which is now closed in both directions. While the sinkhole wasn’t directly on the roadway, Wilsusen said it affected the bridge’s integrity.

In 2022, New Jersey began a $7.6 million project to replace the bridge after cracks developed in two beams. This fall, Jefferson also received a $328,000 state grant to mill and pave Weldon Road.

Another view of the sinkhole aside the Weldon Road bridge in Jefferson. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook) Another view of the sinkhole aside the Weldon Road bridge in Jefferson. (Eric Wilsusen-Mayor of Jefferson Twp NJ via Facebook)

Sinkholes have plagued Morris County since December 2024

This is the latest sinkhole in Morris County. Sinkholes have plagued the area since Dec. 26, 2024, when the first one opened on Route 80 in Wharton. Officials said abandoned mines under the road caused that sinkhole.

It's a "stark reminder" that New Jersey can't wait to address the hundreds of abandoned mines that pose potential dangers to state roadways, according to State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris. Bucco is urging the legislature to pass a bill (S4142) to establish programs and funding for abandoned mine reclamation.

"The I-80 disaster showed us the consequences of waiting until a problem becomes a crisis. We have an opportunity to do something about it, and we need to get this legislation across the finish line before another community is put at risk," Bucco said.

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New Jersey's scariest bridge Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy