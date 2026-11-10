🔴A new court filing says ICE is pursuing a detention facility in Roxbury

🔴A watchdog group says a contract has been signed to convert the warehouse

🔴Opponents are planning a protest against the contract

ROXBURY — ICE appears to be moving forward with plans to convert a warehouse in Morris County into a controversial detention facility, despite an agreement that had put the project on hold, according to newly filed court documents.

The federal government has acknowledged that it is pursuing a detention center at the site, according to a status report submitted to the court by the state, while a watchdog group reports that ICE has signed a $31.8 million contract to convert the property along Route 46.

The on-again, off-again project had been on hold since New Jersey filed a lawsuit against the federal government. ICE, the state and Roxbury Township had agreed to a "joint stipulation" requiring an environmental review of the property under the National Environmental Policy Act. ICE was only permitted to perform basic maintenance on the property.

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Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover (Township of Dover) Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover

A new court filing raises questions about ICE's plans for Roxbury

But in a status update about the ongoing case, New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said she confirmed a report by Project Salt Box, a watchdog site focused on the Department of Homeland Security.

The group reported that the agency had signed a $31.8 million contract with SK2 LLC to convert the site. The company helped DHS acquire the building under Secretary Kristi Noem.

"Upon learning of this report, Plaintiffs’ counsel immediately contacted counsel for DHS, who advised Plaintiffs for the first time that DHS had decided to proceed with pursuing a detention facility at the Roxbury site," Davenport wrote.

DHS counsel could not confirm whether the report about the contract to convert the Roxbury site into a detention center was correct.

However, counsel subsequently advised that "money has been obligated for maintenance, design of ICE’s preferred alternative, and the NEPA analysis of that design."

Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility overlooks a nearby neighborhood (NJ OAG) Warehouse on Route 46 purchased by ICE for a detention facility overlooks a nearby neighborhood

Roxbury ICE facility opponents plan another protest

The group No ICE in North Jersey Alliance told NJ.com it will host a protest Saturday at the Rockaway Mall.

Meanwhile, incoming Rep. Rebecca Bennett, D-N.J., who will represent the 7th Congressional District, said on her Facebook page that she will continue to be an active part of the fight against the plan once she takes office in January.

"As your congresswoman, I will work with Governor Sherrill, members of the New Jersey delegation, and local leaders to fight back against this unwanted detention center," Bennett wrote.

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