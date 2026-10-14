🔴 ICE admits processing 14 at the Roxbury warehouse parking lot in September

🔴Rep. Analilia Mejia says the operations stopped after whistleblowers raised concerns.

🔴 Gov. Sherrill's office says ICE has promised not to use the lot for processing again

ROXBURY — ICE has acknowledged using the parking lot of a controversial Morris County warehouse to process 14 detained people on two occasions in September, despite a court-related agreement restricting the property's use as an immigration detention facility.

Rep. Analilia Mejia, D-N.J., who represents the 11th Congressional District, said ICE used the parking lot of the 470,000-square-foot facility in Roxbury to stage and process detainees on Sept. 4 and 8 after weeks of denials. The operations stopped only after whistleblowers raised concerns, according to the congresswoman.

"Let’s be clear: This was no accident. ICE officers deliberately misled the municipality and state by conducting processing operations with supervisory knowledge. According to communications with my office, only after whistleblowers raised concerns, did they cease activity. The fact that ICE describes potential illegal activity as ‘routine operating procedures’ should alarm every New Jerseyan,” Mejia said in a statement.

Inside of empty warehouse bought as ICE Processing Facility in Roxbury (Photo via njoag.gov) Roxbury warehouse bought by ICE for detention center -

Sherrill's office says ICE won't use the lot again

Sean Higgins, a spokesman for Gov. Mikie Sherrill, said ICE has assured the governor that it will not use the parking lot for processing again.

"ICE does not make our communities safer. Through a bipartisan lawsuit, the Governor and Attorney General stopped the plans for a warehouse in Roxbury that isn't fit for housing humans from being turned into a detention center for 1,500 people," Higgins told New Jersey 101.5.

The facility's future remains tied up in a lawsuit filed by the state of New Jersey and Roxbury Township to stop the project. ICE, the state and the township agreed to a "joint stipulation" requiring an environmental review of the property along Route 46 under the National Environmental Policy Act before detainees could be held there.

The latest admission raises questions about whether using the parking lot to stage and process detainees violated the terms of that agreement. The precise scope of the restriction should be confirmed against the court filing before any violation is stated as fact.

A spokesman for the state Office of the Attorney General said it is aware of and looking into these concerns.

"If we learn of violations of the law or of a court order, we will of course take appropriate action," the spokesman said.

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