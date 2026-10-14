✅The Bridgewater-Raritan school board voted to put Superintendent Beers on leave

✅Parents raised concerns about his language and demeanor

✅The board has not clarified whether further disciplinary action will follow

BRIDGEWATER — The superintendent of one of Somerset County's largest school districts has been suspended for two weeks following public criticism of his behavior, including an email exchange in which he told a school board member to “f*** himself.”

The Bridgewater-Raritan school board voted unanimously Tuesday to place Superintendent Beers on administrative leave beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 29, according to video of the meeting.

It remains unclear whether the leave is paid or unpaid, whether the board will launch an investigation or whether further corrective action will be taken. Board member Jeremy Li unsuccessfully sought to make the suspension indefinite. His motion was not seconded, and the board did not name an acting superintendent.

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Parents question superintendent's conduct and professionalism

The vote followed a special meeting Monday night called to evaluate Beers' performance after his email exchange with Li. Li had petitioned the board for the meeting, which was announced within the required 48 hours.

During the public comments, parents and residents raised concerns about Beers' demeanor, use of profanity and interactions with members of the community. School bus issues also came up, with some attendees describing Beers' responses as dismissive.

Board President Michael Pepe unsuccessfully tried to limit public comment to one minute, according to Patch's coverage of the meeting. Many speakers continued beyond the proposed limit.

“Someone who talks like that has a temper problem,” Raritan resident Jeff McNally told the board. “If leadership models this kind of disrespect, that sets a tone for everyone else. I think this needs to be addressed and taken care of immediately by our board. Our kids and our community deserve leadership that shows respect.”

A high school student named Robert also questioned whether Beers' language met the standards of professionalism expected of school administrators.

“You guys expect students to communicate respectfully, and then you guys hold them accountable when they fall short. And I think administrators should meet the same expectations,” Robert said.

Board member resigns at end of Tuesday's meeting

Near the end of Tuesday's regular meeting, which lasted nearly four hours, board member Jennifer Loughran announced her resignation without disclosing a reason.

Loughran handed her board laptop to Pepe, indicating that her resignation was effective immediately.

The board's two-week leave decision leaves questions about what steps, if any, will follow. Members have not publicly clarified whether Beers will face an investigation or additional corrective action, and no acting superintendent was named.

Eric Scott contributed to this report

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