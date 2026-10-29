🚨A Nissan SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck two vehicles, police say

🚨A girl and multiple drivers went to hospitals.

🚨One of the vehicles involved was a school transport van

HILLSBOROUGH — Two drivers, a school transport van driver and a young girl were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash near a Somerset County high school Thursday morning.

A Nissan SUV heading east on Amwell Road (County Road 514) around 7:50 a.m. crossed the yellow line into the westbound lanes, where it struck a Ford SUV and Dodge minivan, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

The drivers of the Nissan and Ford SUVs were taken to hospitals for treatment. The Nissan driver was airlifted by medical helicopter.

A school transport van was also involved

The driver of the Dodge minivan and a girl were also hospitalized. McDonald did not disclose the school district or the identities of those involved in the crash.

The minivan appears to display the logo of a preschool or daycare facility.

A video posted on Facebook shows a dark-colored van with heavy front-end damage and a missing tire after being struck on the driver's side. Airbags deployed in both vehicles.

Witnesses told CBS New York that a girl estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old and the driver were removed from the van. A man who appeared to be severely injured was inside the Nissan and was airlifted from the scene.

McDonald asked anyone with information about the crash to contact his office at 908-231-7100 or Hillsborough Township Police at 908-369-4323.

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