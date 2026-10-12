☑️Jeremy Li requested a special meeting to discuss Superintendent Robert Beers

☑️Beers used profanity in email exchange with Li about bus problems

☑️Li is urging residents to attend the meeting and speak during public comment

BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater-Raritan school board member will get his special meeting after all.

Board of Education member Jeremy Li asked board President Michael Pepe for a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, to conduct a “performance evaluation” of Superintendent Robert Beers after Beers used profanity in an email response to Li’s concerns about school bus problems on the first day of school.

After no meeting was scheduled, Li filed a petition with the board’s business administrator demanding a special meeting for Monday to discuss Beers in closed session.

'It's on'

A 48-hour notice for the special meeting was posted Friday, Oct. 9, with the stated purpose of discussing “personnel matters.” The notice said no action would be taken.

“It’s on,” Li wrote on his Facebook page. “Show up and make your voice heard during public comment.”

In his post, Li said he was acting in his capacity as a “private citizen” and not as an elected member of the Board of Education.

The meeting will be held at the Harmon V. Wade Administration Building in Bridgewater.

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