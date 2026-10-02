☑️Parents reported buses were up to an hour late on the first day of school

☑️A board member says the superintendent responded with profanity

☑️ The exchange prompted a request for a performance evaluation

BRIDGEWATER — A New Jersey school superintendent is facing a request for a "performance evaluation" after responding with profanity to a school board member who asked how the district planned to address reports of buses running up to an hour late on the first day of school.

Bridgewater-Raritan Board of Education member Jeremy Li said he was notified by concerned parents on Sept. 8, the first day of school, that buses were up to an hour late picking up students in the morning and again for the return trip home.

He emailed Superintendent Robert Beers and BOE President Michael Pepe asking what the district's plan was to address the busing problems.

Pepe told Li, "it was the first day of school. Shut up." Beers responded with an offer to discuss the matter on the phone. "Otherwise stop harassing everyone."

Li responded that he expected a response in writing from Beers. He told Pepe that parents deserve answers and that he has "no right to shut anyone up, Mr. President. Shame on you."

Beers made a second offer to talk about the issue and added, "otherwise, go f**k yourself."

The exchange prompted Li to request a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. to "conduct a performance evaluation of Superintendent Robert Beers."

The superintendent has faced other accusations of profanity

The exchange was not the first time Beers has been accused of using profanity when dealing with people connected to the district.

In a letter to the editor published by NJ Globe and TAPinto Bridgewater/Raritan, parent Kathy Passe wrote that Beers called an assistant superintendent a "f**king moron" after she asked about the district applying for a certain grant in January.

According to Passe's letter, Beers also told the high school principal that parents concerned about senior parking were "f**king idiots."

The district did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's inquiry Friday morning about whether the Oct. 8 meeting would be held. However, the district has until 48 hours before the meeting starts to post an agenda.

Li has faced controversy of his own

Li, 21, is the youngest member of the board and is a Rutgers student, according to coverage of his 2024 campaign by Patch. He was elected to a three year term.

Li has also faced criticism from within the district.

Bridgewater-Raritan Education Association President Frank Uhr called for Li's resignation at the board's Sept. 15 meeting after Beers said Li threatened district employees with physical harm in a social media post.

"We will not tolerate the slandering or misrepresentation of our hardworking educators," Uhr said. "The Bridgewater Raritan Education Association and its members does not and will not support your actions and call for your immediate resignation."

Uhr also raised concerns about the length of board meetings, saying they discourage participation by the community.

In his response, Li called the organization the "Bridgewater Raritan Special Interests Union" and said he would not step down.

"They can shut me down, they can take away my mic, they can mock me, but I will continue to fight because families deserve transparency and educational excellence," Li wrote.

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