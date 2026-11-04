Man dies after railing collapses at Franklin Township, NJ condo

Man dies after railing collapses at Franklin Township, NJ condo

Marlowe Ct. in Franklin Township (Somerset County) | (Google Maps)

⚠️ A second-floor railing gave way at the Marlowe Court condos in Franklin Township on Oct. 28.
❗ One man died and a woman was hospitalized after both fell.
❓ New Jersey 101.5 has contacted local authorities for more information.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — One man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a second-floor railing gave way at a condo in Somerset County.

The fatal fall happened one week ago on Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to Franklin Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

Emergency responders found the two victims, both adults, around 9:45 p.m. at the condos on Marlowe Court in Franklin Township, Fredericks said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized.

Investigators said the railing on a second-story landing collapsed and both victims fell.

“This is a tragic incident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life. We extend our thoughts and wishes for a full recovery to the individual who was seriously injured,” Fredericks said.

Authorities have not identified either individual. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to police and the local homeowners association management group for comment.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Best NJ towns for retirement 2027

These are the best 14 New Jersey cities and towns for retirement, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Places to Retire. The rankings considered affordability, health care, quality of life, and other important factors for retirees.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes

Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70.

Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

Filed Under: Franklin (Somerset), Somerset County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM