⚠️ A second-floor railing gave way at the Marlowe Court condos in Franklin Township on Oct. 28.

❗ One man died and a woman was hospitalized after both fell.

❓ New Jersey 101.5 has contacted local authorities for more information.

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — One man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized after a second-floor railing gave way at a condo in Somerset County.

The fatal fall happened one week ago on Wednesday, Oct. 28, according to Franklin Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks.

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Emergency responders found the two victims, both adults, around 9:45 p.m. at the condos on Marlowe Court in Franklin Township, Fredericks said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was hospitalized.

Investigators said the railing on a second-story landing collapsed and both victims fell.

“This is a tragic incident, and our deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the individual who lost their life. We extend our thoughts and wishes for a full recovery to the individual who was seriously injured,” Fredericks said.

Authorities have not identified either individual. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to police and the local homeowners association management group for comment.

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