⚠️ Friends of Sloane Grodnick are raising money to dedicate a memorial tree at Grounds for Sculpture.

➡️ The 24-year-old art graduate was found shot to death alongside her mother in their Skillman home.

🔴 Three weeks after the deaths, few details have been released about the family.

MONTGOMERY — Friends of a young woman from Somerset County, shot and killed alongside her mother in their family’s lavish home, hope to honor her memory in an artistic refuge she would have loved.

Three weeks ago, 24-year-old Sloane Grodnick was found dead, in one of the bedrooms inside their Wild Azalea Lane home in the Skillman section of town.

In another bedroom, 62-year-old Lora “Lori” Grodnick was also shot and killed, both at the hands of David Grodnick.

The 61-year-old commercial real estate and insurance executive had killed his wife and daughter before taking his own life, as confirmed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Three weeks after the stunning discovery of the double-homicide and suicide — very little has been made public about the family.

Sloane Grodnick was found shot and killed in her home, along with her parents, in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick) Sloane Grodnick was found shot and killed in her home, along with her parents, in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick

Friends plan memorial at Grounds for Sculpture

A GoFundMe created by friends of Sloane Grodnick aims to dedicate a tree in her memory, inside Grounds for Sculpture in Mercer County’s Hamilton Township.

Sloane Grodnick graduated from Savannah College of Art and Design and was close to earning her master’s degree from Rhode Island Design Institute, according to the friends who set up the online fundraiser.

“This way, her memory will be surrounded by what she loved most, and those that loved her will have a place to visit and keep her memory alive,” the campaign said.

The GoFundme mentions that Sloane Grodnick died on Sept. 30. There has been no publicly confirmed timeline of when the deaths took place.

Skillman in Montgomery Township, NJ (Google Maps) SKILLMAN double murder suicide -

Police discovery came after wellness check

Montgomery Township Police first responded to the six-bedroom house on Wild Azalea Drive on Oct. 1, when a wellness check on the family was requested.

Officers got no answer from inside and ultimately left the home.

Police then returned to the Grodnick residence late in the afternoon on Oct. 2 and got inside, where they made the horrific discovery.

David Grodnick shot and killed his family and then himself in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick) David Grodnick shot and killed his family and then himself in October 2026 (VSCO Sloane Grodnick)

David Grodnick’s professional and legal history

David Grodnick had worked for Land Services USA for the past 18 months as a Senior Vice President and Underwriting Counsel. The company is a commercial title insurance agency.

Before that, he worked for nearly 21 years with First American Title, according to his Linkedin profile.

Acting as his family’s own attorney, David Grodnick was involved in at least seven lawsuits filed between 2017 and 2024.

He and Lora Grodnick sued both the real estate agent for their previous home in Princeton, and the parties who sold their most recent home in Skillman.

Lora "Lori" Grodnick was shot and killed by her husband, police say, in a double homicide suicide (via VSCO Sloane Grodnick) Lora

Scant details confirmed about Lora Grodnick

Lora Grodnick has remained a mystery to the general public since her violent death.

Online records show she is survived by extended family, and she did have an Instagram account, set to private viewing.

An archived wedding announcement in the New York Times also shows that she had been married, once before.

Before that as a young woman, she had worked for the Princeton-based office of a computer distributorship, according to the same 1990 article.

Grodnick home landscaping had shifted, neighbor says

Property records for the $1.9 million, six-bedroom home on nearly two-acres of land showed that in September, the family had placed the home in Sloane Grodnick’s name, through a revocable trust, as first reported by the Montgomery News.

After police made the chilling discovery of the Grodnicks, one neighbor told the New York Post that he did think back on a subtle sign that something might have been wrong, inside.

The man said that after impeccable lawn and landscaping since the family first moved in, he had in recent months noticed the grass growing longer and no trees being pruned, as usual at the Grodnick home.

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau