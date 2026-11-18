🚨A Tesla Model Y crossed Route 206's center line into oncoming traffic

🚨The SUV struck two trucks causing fuel and debris to spill onto the road

🚨 The driver told police she expected Autopilot to detect if she fell asleep

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP — A driver was doing her makeup while relying on Tesla's Autopilot system when her car drifted into oncoming traffic on Route 206, narrowly missing a tractor-trailer's cab, according to police.

Yingyun Gu, 37, of Millstone was heading north near Wood Thrush Lane in Montgomery Township around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 2 when her Tesla Model Y crossed the center line and into the path of a southbound tractor-trailer, according to a police report.

The Tesla then struck the wheels of the truck, causing it to leak fuel and spread garbage across the roadway. Both truck drivers suffered back pain.

Gu told police she had been driving for about 20 minutes at approximately 45 mph with Autopilot engaged. Gu said she expected the Tesla to sense if she closed her eyes for too long and fell asleep.

When she shimmied up in her seat to fix her eye makeup, the car crashed, Gu told police.

Investigators determined that Gu likely grabbed the steering wheel to move, causing Autopilot feature to stop working and the car to suddenly veer off.

Gu is charged with failure to maintain her lane, careless driving and reckless driving.

NJ.com was first to report on the crash.

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