🚨A worker fell into a recycled asphalt bin at an Egg Harbor Township business

🚨Part of the asphalt collapsed, trapping him with material covering his legs

🚨Rescue crews freed him after about 2½ hours

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Rescuers raced against the clock Tuesday morning to free a worker trapped inside a bin filled with asphalt, with another 10 tons of material looming overhead.

Egg Harbor Township Police Lt. Richard Vogt said workers at AH Stone on Doughty Road tried to free co-worker Cameron Briggs, 26, of the Mays Landing section of Hamilton Township, after he fell backward into a recycled asphalt bin just after 6 a.m.

The fall also caused a partial collapse of asphalt that buried Biggs' lower extremities. After about 20 minutes, workers called 911. Briggs remained trapped in a seated position with his legs extended and asphalt reaching just above his waist.

g the rescue of a worker from a recycled asphalt bin at AH Stone in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday, October 13. 2026 (Egg Harbor Township police) g the rescue of a worker from a recycled asphalt bin at AH Stone in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday, October 13. 2026

Rescuers had to prevent another collapse

The technical rescue team blocked off one side of the bin, creating a confined space, according to Vogt. Using ropes from Atlantic City's rescue team, rescuers were able to pull Briggs up through the bin's tower after he had been trapped for about 2½ hours and was alert the entire time.

"The biggest risk when they went into the confined space was preparing the location so that they were able to move him and free him without the rest of it collapsing on top of him," Vogt said.

Biggs was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Vogt.

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