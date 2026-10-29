🔥Ocean Casino says the response to a fire caused more than $1.5 million in damage

🔥A burst pipe sent water into the lobby, elevator shafts and staff corridors

🔥The casino has filed a notice of claim against Atlantic City over the fire department's response

ATLANTIC CITY — Ocean Casino is threatening to sue Atlantic City over what it calls a “careless” response to a hotel fire that caused more than $1.5 million in property damage and business losses.

A fire broke out in a linen room at the hotel around 5:30 a.m., causing heavy smoke damage, according to coverage by BreakingAC. A water pipe burst, sending water into the lobby, elevator shafts and corridors used by staff. Gaming operations were suspended for the day.

Ocean Casino claims fire response caused extensive damage

According to a Notice of Tort Claim filed with the city, the hotel says the Atlantic City Fire Department’s response caused “gross negligence, careless and willful damages.” Property damage and business interruption totaled more than $1.5 million, the casino says. The hotel has spent $100,000 on repairs so far.

The notice does not disclose specific details about the fire department’s response.

The notice is an initial step in pursuing a claim against a municipality. The Press of Atlantic City was first to report on the claim in its coverage of the dispute

The Press of Atlantic City was first to report on the claim.

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