My grandfather was Michael. My cousin is Michael. My brother is Michael.

Even my Uncle Joe was a Mike.

All Mays Landing guys.

And looking back, most of the Mikes I’ve met along the way have been pretty cool people.

So it doesn’t surprise me one bit that Michael might be the most successful boy’s name America has ever had. Or that New Jersey held on to it for so long. .

44 years on top, and Jersey wasn’t letting go

Michael was the No. 1 name for baby boys in the U.S. for 44 years, according to the Social Security Administration.

It took the top spot in 1954 and held it every year through 1998, except 1960, when David edged it out.

In 1999, Jacob knocked Michael off the national throne.

But not here.

New Jersey kept Michael at No. 1 every year through 2014, 16 years after the rest of the country moved on. Liam finally passed it in 2015, and Michael still came in second.

That’s loyalty. That’s Jersey.

Michael McDonald speaks after he and his fellow Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York on June 12, 2025. | Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame Michael McDonald speaks after he and his fellow Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York on June 12, 2025. | Photo by Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Michael hall of fame

As a radio guy, I have to start with the music.

It’s hard to find a more successful artist than Michael Jackson.

And Michael McDonald? He’s the king of yacht rock. Don’t argue with me.

New Jersey has its share too. Michael Douglas was born in New Brunswick. And Mike Trout grew up in Millville before becoming one of the best baseball players of his generation.

The Mays Landing Mikes

My own Mikes may not have Grammys or MVP awards.

But in my family, the name is so strong it even took over a guy named Joe. My Uncle Joe was my grandfather Mike’s son, so around Mays Landing, everybody just called him Mike.

That’s my grandfather Mike in the back of the photo up top. The birthday boy with his hand in the cake? My brother Mike, turning 2 back in 1972.

So yes, the name has a pretty good track record with us too.

What about you? Are there Mikes in your family, or are you one yourself?