Remember when neighbors made you stay until they guessed your costume?

On Halloween 1969, I was 7 years old and dressed as Yogi Bear. My brother Dean was 5, and he was the devil. We wore those thin plastic masks and costumes that probably would have caught fire way too easily.

I’m sharing a few of my Halloween memories in hopes they spark some of yours. If you grew up in a safe little Jersey town where everybody knew everybody, I bet you’ve got some good ones.

Only the houses we knew

Dean and I would bundle up and head out on our little block, only to neighbors we knew. And we’d load up.

Every neighbor invited us inside, and we couldn’t leave until they guessed who we were. They probably knew all along. It was a tight-knit neighborhood with a big block party every year. Everyone knew everyone, and our parents knew we’d be safe.

I’ll never forget the anticipation of finally eating that candy while our parents “inspected” it. Funny how the inspection always ended with them keeping the good stuff.

Me as Yogi Bear and my brother Dean as the devil, paper bags in hand, on Halloween 1969. | Photo by Uncle Joe, EJ collection Two young boys in vintage Halloween masks, one as Yogi Bear and one as a red devil

The year we had to earn it

As we got older, we ventured farther out. That meant two streets instead of one, and fewer people we knew.

One house had an older couple sitting on the porch. You could smell the alcohol. This particular Halloween, this couple was lit. They were nice and in good spirits, but they looked and smelled drunk.

It wasn’t the usual “trick or treat,” let-us-guess-who-you-are, here’s-your-candy exchange. This couple wanted a trick.

A trick? Dean and I looked at each other. We were always respectful of adults and did what we were told. The only trick I could think of was a little dance. So we danced for our treat.

To this day, I remember how they acted, how it smelled, and how creeped out I felt. But that couple was clearly entertained.

Mischief Night meant the parade

Before Halloween came Mischief Night, and Mischief Night meant the Mays Landing Halloween Parade. I marched in it as a Cub Scout and later as a Mays Landing Laker football player.

I always felt bad for the Oakcrest High School Marching Band. They sounded great. The problem was, the bad kids would find their way onto the flat roof of the appliance store and throw raw eggs at the band. It was a not-so-nice tradition. I mean, it was Mischief Night, after all.

Years later, in 2009, I was asked to emcee the parade. I was program director at sister station SoJO 104.9 at the time. It might sound corny, but I was so proud to do it.

Emceeing the 2009 Mays Landing Halloween Parade with Heather DeLuca and Marc Miller, then hosts on SoJO 104.9, where I was program director. | EJ collection EJ holding a microphone on Main Street at night beside radio hosts Heather DeLuca, dressed as a butterfly, and Marc Miller, dressed as a whoopee cushion

Still marching after all these years

The parade started in 1954, when local Rotarians wanted to give the town something to celebrate on Mischief Night, according to the parade’s website. The Rotary Club of Mays Landing-Egg Harbor City still runs it.

This year’s 71st annual parade steps off Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. It starts at INTEX on Mill Street, heads down Main Street past performances at War Memorial Park, and finishes at Duberson School. The fire trucks always bring up the rear. Roads usually close around 5 to 5:30 p.m., so get there early.

Can’t wait that long? This Saturday, Oct. 24, the Mays Landing Fall Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at War Memorial Park, followed by the Hamilton Historical Society’s Ghost Walk from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Now it’s your turn. What’s your favorite Halloween memory from your Jersey hometown? And did anyone ever make you do a trick?