🚨A 14-year-old girl suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 40 in Atlantic County

🚨State Police flew the girl to Atlantic City Medical Center's City Division

🚨New Jersey law prohibits anyone under 15 from driving an e-bike

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A 14-year-old girl suffered serious injuries when the e-bike she was driving collided with a car on Route 40 late Friday afternoon.

Hamilton police said the girl was riding east along the shoulder of Route 40 (Harding Highway) in the Mays Landing section of the township near Walmart around 5:30 p.m. when she entered a lane of traffic and was hit by a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

The teen was taken to the nearby Hamilton Mall parking lot, where she was flown by State Police medical helicopter to Atlantic City Medical Center's City Division with serious injuries.

Driver Brian Portnoy, 65, of Egg Harbor Township remained at the scene. He has not been charged.

New Jersey law prohibits e-bike riding under age 15

New Jersey's new e-bike law prohibits anyone under age 15 from driving an e-bike. According to state law “a parent may be held responsible for the child’s violation of any traffic law.” However, a specific penalty is not given.

Hamilton police did not disclose the specific type of bike the girl was riding.

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