Firefighters rappel nearly 200 feet to rescue women trapped at Atlantic City casino

Firefighters rappel nearly 200 feet to rescue women trapped at Atlantic City casino

Firefighters and woman who were rescued (L) from an elevator shaft at the Borgata Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 (Atlantic City Fire Department/Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

🚨Two women became trapped in an elevator at Atlantic City's Borgata casino

🚨Firefighters descended nearly 200 feet into the dark shaft to reach them

🚨Crews hoisted the women out one at a time, completing the rescue in three hours

 

ATLANTIC CITY — First responders performed a daring rescue late Thursday afternoon, rappelling nearly 200 feet down a dark casino elevator shaft to reach two trapped women.

The women became trapped in an elevator at the 42-story Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Reaching them inside the blind shaft required specialized rope systems and a coordinated vertical extraction.

Two firefighters descended approximately 190 feet into the shaft to reach the women. They then had to be hoisted to safety one at a time.

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Atlantic City firefighters with the two women they pulled from an elevator shaft at Borgata Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026
Atlantic City firefighters with the two women they pulled from an elevator shaft at Borgata Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 (ACFD)

The rescue took hours to complete

The second woman was extracted at 8:20 p.m., about three hours after the first woman was lifted to safety.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans called the operation one of the most demanding scenarios a firefighter can face and said his crews did an "outstanding job."

"It requires absolute trust in your training and your gear. Our Special Operations team executed this high-angle rope rescue flawlessly, moving methodically to secure the occupants and hoist them to safety. This incident highlights exactly why the Atlantic City Fire Department trains so heavily for specialized high-rise emergencies,” Evans said.

The names of the women who were rescued were not disclosed.

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Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order)

Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist.

Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Atlantic County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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