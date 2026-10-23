🚨Two women became trapped in an elevator at Atlantic City's Borgata casino

🚨Firefighters descended nearly 200 feet into the dark shaft to reach them

🚨Crews hoisted the women out one at a time, completing the rescue in three hours

ATLANTIC CITY — First responders performed a daring rescue late Thursday afternoon, rappelling nearly 200 feet down a dark casino elevator shaft to reach two trapped women.

The women became trapped in an elevator at the 42-story Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa. Reaching them inside the blind shaft required specialized rope systems and a coordinated vertical extraction.

Two firefighters descended approximately 190 feet into the shaft to reach the women. They then had to be hoisted to safety one at a time.

Atlantic City firefighters with the two women they pulled from an elevator shaft at Borgata Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 (ACFD) Atlantic City firefighters with the two women they pulled from an elevator shaft at Borgata Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026

The rescue took hours to complete

The second woman was extracted at 8:20 p.m., about three hours after the first woman was lifted to safety.

Atlantic City Fire Chief Scott Evans called the operation one of the most demanding scenarios a firefighter can face and said his crews did an "outstanding job."

"It requires absolute trust in your training and your gear. Our Special Operations team executed this high-angle rope rescue flawlessly, moving methodically to secure the occupants and hoist them to safety. This incident highlights exactly why the Atlantic City Fire Department trains so heavily for specialized high-rise emergencies,” Evans said.

The names of the women who were rescued were not disclosed.

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