New Jersey music fans will have a chance to see one of rock’s greatest guitarists when Santana brings his unmistakable sound to Atlantic City next spring.

Carlos Santana is scheduled to perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, April 10, 2027.

The show is set for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. and will be available through the Hard Rock hotel and casino website and through Ticketmaster.

If you’ve somehow managed to avoid hearing Santana’s music over the past five decades, you’ve missed out on quite a ride. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has built a career blending Latin rhythms, blues, rock and jazz into a sound that’s instantly recognizable.



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Santana at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show (Stephen Dunn, Getty Images) Santana at the 2003 Super Bowl halftime show (Stephen Dunn, Getty Images)

Santana has won 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammys. His 1999 album “Supernatural” was a monster success, earning eight Grammys in a single night, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

"Smooth" was part of that, the 1999 collaboration with Rob Thomas which became one of the biggest hits of Santana’s career, introducing his guitar work to an entirely new generation of listeners.

"Rolling Stone" ranks Santana 11th on its list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He’s also a Kennedy Center Honoree and the recipient of the Recording Academy’s 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Theo Wargo, Getty Images Theo Wargo, Getty Images

At an age when many performers are happy to rest on their laurels and count their money, Santana is still making music and collaborating with today’s artists.

Atlantic City gets a chance to experience a genuine living legend. You might want to make a night of it.

Carlos Santana Photos Gallery Credit: Jen Austin TSM