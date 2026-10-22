💲George Norcross has purchased the former Trump Plaza casino site in Atlantic City

💲Atlantic County tax records put the sale price at $5 million.

💲Norcross has not disclosed what he plans to do with the vacant property

ATLANTIC CITY — A powerful New Jersey political figure has bought the former Trump Plaza casino site in Atlantic City, but what George E. Norcross III plans to do with the prime boardwalk property remains unclear.

All that remains of the hotel and casino built by Donald Trump in 1984 is a 10-acre vacant lot along the boardwalk. The casino closed in 2014 and was demolished in 2021. Under current zoning laws, the site cannot become Atlantic City's 10th casino because of concerns about oversaturating the market.

Inside Trump Plaza in 2014 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Inside Trump Plaza in 2014

Mayor welcomes another investment by George Norcross

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small welcomed Norcross' second investment in the city. Norcross has a controlling interest in Formica's Bakery, maker of the "original" Atlantic City sub roll, and took its products national after the company faced bankruptcy in 2019.

“When successful business leaders like Mr. Norcross choose Atlantic City, it sends a strong message and helps attract additional investors who recognize the opportunities here,” Small said.

Norcross has not disclosed the purchase price, any partners he may be working with or what he plans to do with the property. However, he appears optimistic about its future. A review of Atlantic County tax records by NJ.com shows businessman Carl Icahn sold the property to Norcross in September for $5 million.

“Tens of thousands of families in South Jersey depend upon the renaissance of Atlantic City and, with a new plan, it can become among the greatest destination cities in America,” Norcross spokesman Daniel Fee told NJ.com.

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