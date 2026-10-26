🚔 An Absecon woman faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting and stalking her girlfriend and fleeing police.

💔 Prosecutors say the violence began when the victim asked to get her car back after lending it to her partner.

⚖️ Dariana Gonzalez-Colon admitted to causing significant bodily injury, repeatedly harassing the victim and trying to escape arrest.

MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic County woman faces four years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting and stalking her romantic partner and fleeing police.

Prosecutors said Dariana Gonzalez-Colon, 32, of Absecon, entered the guilty pleas on Oct. 23, before a superior court judge. The cases stem from incidents in September and October 2025.

Absecon woman assaulted girlfriend over car, prosecutors say

On Sept. 15, 2025, Absecon police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Station Avenue. Officers found the victim injured on a sidewalk.

She told police she had let her girlfriend, Gonzalez-Colon, borrow her car but later asked for it back. Prosecutors said Gonzalez-Colon assaulted her before driving away in the vehicle, leaving the victim behind.

Atlantic City stalking report raised fears for victim's safety

Weeks later, on Oct. 2, Atlantic City police responded to a domestic dispute. The victim said Gonzalez-Colon had continued to harass her on multiple occasions and that she feared for her safety.

Police caught suspect after attempted escape in Absecon

On Oct. 11, Absecon police found the victim’s stolen vehicle parked at a nearby Travelodge Motel, with Gonzalez-Colon inside the car. When officers told her she was under arrest in connection with the September assault, she tried to flee, but police caught her after a short pursuit.

During her guilty plea, Gonzalez-Colon admitted to causing significant bodily injury to her romantic partner, repeatedly harassing her and fleeing police.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8, 2026.

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