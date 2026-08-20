⚠️ Ashley Brown and Andy Steven Brazil, both 32, were found dead from gunshot wounds.

➡️ Police say Daniel Gilmore, Jr. shot into a vehicle carrying the victims and two others.

🔴 James Harris was also charged after police say shots were fired at another vehicle.

Two men are criminally charged in Cumberland County, after an early morning shooting near a gas station left a man and woman dead.

On Sunday around 3:40 a.m., Millville Police responded to shots fired in the area of 815 N. High Street.

Officers found Ashley Brown, of Millville, and Andy Steven Brazil, of Vineland, both 32, dead of gunshot wounds inside a Honda CRV.

Brown was in the driver’s seat, where she was shot in the head, while Brazil was a rear seat passenger when he was shot in the head and torso, according to a criminal complaint filed by investigators.

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(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Cumberland County (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

Police say at least 10 shots were fired into Honda

On Tuesday, 50-year-old Daniel L. Gilmore, Jr., was charged with two first-degree counts each of murder and attempted murder.

Gilmore spoke with Brown while both were inside the adjacent convenience store, as seen on surveillance video, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

He then followed her out to the CRV, and briefly went around the building to get from his own car what appeared to be the gun he then fired at the victims, the same affidavit said.

Gilmore is accused of firing at least 10 gunshots into the Honda, in which Brown and Brazil were seated — along with another woman and a female juvenile, both of whom were unharmed.

Gilmore is additionally charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree possession of a weapon of a high capacity magazine.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and the state would request pretrial detention, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Second man charged after shots fired at another vehicle

Police previously tracked down an Atlantic County man accused of firing shots at a separate vehicle during the same incident.

James Harris, of Absecon, was seen on the same surveillance video, arriving with Gilmore at the gas station in a Nissan Maxima that remained parked in the front, investigators said.

While Gilmore fired at the Honda, a third car started to exit the parking lot — which is when Harris is accused of separately firing shots at it, the affidavit said.

On Monday, the 52-year-old Harris, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, as well as fourth-degree unlawful pointing of a weapon.

Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit are both involved in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information may contact Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Det. Emilio Santiago at 856-506-4093.

The public may also contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tipline, from any smartphone, tablet or computer.

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