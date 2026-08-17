⚠️ Police say the driver showed signs of intoxication after Saturday night's crash.

➡️ Erica Beeks, 46, died at the scene after an SUV struck her e-bike.

🔴 Investigators were awaiting blood sample results as the case moved toward a detention hearing.

A 65-year-old Camden County woman is accused of drunk driving and causing a deadly crash that killed an e-bike rider over the weekend.

Deborah Carey, of Pine Hill, was charged with the second-degree reckless death by auto of 46-year-old Erica Beeks, of Lindenwold, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Carey was also issued multiple tickets, including for DUI, following the Saturday night wreck.

Camden County accused drunk driver charged in Lindenwold e-bike rider death (Google Maps, Canva) Camden County accused drunk driver charged in e bike rider death - Camden County accused drunk driver charged in e bike rider death

Police say e-bike rider was struck on Laurel Road

Lindenwold Police responded to the 1900 block of Laurel Road for a crash around 10:24 p.m.

Officers found a 2022 white Nissan Rogue pulled onto a residential front lawn, while the victim was lying next to her mangled e-bike in a driveway, bleeding from her head.

There was also a fallen utility pole, while the Nissan had visible damage consistent with hitting the e-bike and the pole, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Beeks died at the scene.

The victim's boyfriend spoke with police as a witness, as he had been riding his own e-bike about 10 to 20 feet behind Beeks, according to investigators.

He said they were riding southbound on the shoulder of Laurel Road, when the Nissan swerved from his left side and into the path of the victim, striking Beeks’ e-bike and the pole.



Camden County criminal charges (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Camden County criminal charges

Affidavit describes signs of possible intoxication

Officers smelled alcohol on Carey's breath and noted slurred speech and incoherent behavior.

They said Carey was unbalanced and had trouble keeping her flip flops on, the affidavit said.

Results of a blood sample taken from Carey after the crash were pending, as part of the investigation.

Carey was being held at Camden County jail, ahead of a detention hearing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Samuel Funches III of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team at 856-225-8083 and Detective Ryan Brennan of the Lindenwold Police Department at 856-784-7566.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

LOOK: 1980s Daily Life Captured in Photos Step back into the everyday world of the 1980s — mall hangouts, boxy sedans, Walkmans, and family snapshots that capture life in all its perfectly ordinary charm. These photos celebrate the small moments, styles, and scenes that made the decade unforgettable. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom