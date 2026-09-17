⚠️ Monmouth County jury convicts a former gymnastics coach of sexually assaulting two juvenile athletes.

➡️ The assaults happened in the 1990s and 2008 while Sasha Raught coached in two towns.

🔴 Raught faces 10 to 20 years on the first-degree aggravated sexual assault conviction.

FREEHOLD – A former youth gymnastics coach is convicted of sexually assaulting two athletes while they were juveniles in Monmouth County under his instruction.

Ocean County resident Sasha C. Raught was first arrested at his Manchester Township home in 2023, after investigators looked into accusations against him.

He was indicted two years ago by a Monmouth County grand jury.

Sasha Raught was convicted of sex crimes against former youth gymnasts (MCPO ) Sasha Raught was convicted of sex crimes against former youth gymnasts MCPO - 1

Jury convicts former gymnastics coach

Following a two-week trial held before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill G. O’Malley, a jury found the 58-year-old Raught guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The first of the sexual assaults of a teen gymnast that Raught was coaching happened at Shrewsbury Gymnastics during the early to mid-1990s.

Another happened in 2008, while Raught was a coach at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.



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Sentencing was set for Friday, Dec. 11.

Raught could face 10 to 20 years on the first-degree conviction, alone.

There were still pre-sentence procedures to be completed before the State could make a formal recommendation on a prison term, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

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