Perv NJ gym coach sexually assaulted 3 teen athletes, cops say

🚨 A former gymnastics coach is charged with sexual assault

🚨 He had 'relationships' with three athletes when they were teens, prosecutors said

🚨 Some of the sex crimes occurred decades apart, according to officials

A former youth gymnastics coach is facing charges for sexual crimes he committed against athletes when they were teenagers, according to authorities.

Sasha C. Raught, 55, of Manchester was arrested at his home in late May. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office says he is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Officials said Raught had "sexual relationships" with three of the athletes under his supervision at two gyms in Monmouth County.

Two victims said Raught preyed on them in the early to mid-1990s at Shrewsbury Gymnastics, according to the prosecutor's office. Authorities said the third victim was targeted in 2008 when Raught was a coach at Jonas Gymnastics Academy in Marlboro.

Raught is being held at Monmouth County jail. He has a detention hearing set for Wednesday, June 7. Prosecutors said they will look to keep the former coach in custody.

Anyone with information on the accusations against Raught or the investigation is asked to contact Det. Joseph Pahopin with the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443.

