⚖️ Allison Havemann-Niedrach was sentenced to 12 years for sexually abusing an eighth-grade student.

📱 Prosecutors said she exchanged 25,000 texts with the teen while grooming him.

💔 A judge said the victim had seriously considered suicide because of her behavior.

FREEHOLD — A now-former teacher who exchanged 25,000 text messages with a student to groom him into a lengthy sexual relationship has been sentenced.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 45, can only see her children through scheduled prison visits for at least the next decade.

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The woman from Jackson was sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. She must also register as a sex offender and give up her teaching certificate after pleading guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault earlier this year.

Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley said the victim had seriously considered killing himself after Havemann-Niedrach's repeated "abhorrent behavior," the Asbury Park Press reported.

“You are his trauma. You ruined him,” O’Malley said.

NJ teacher groomed eighth-grader through thousands of texts

Havemann-Niedrach began working as a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School in 2022, according to her LinkedIn. The profile's banner says, "I touch the future — I teach."

Within two years of getting the job, the married mother of two began grooming an eighth-grader. It started in September 2023. Prosecutors said she bought the student gifts, including a sex toy, and brought food to his workplace.

The sexual nature of the relationship began in January 2024. Investigators found Havemann-Niedrach was constantly texting the teen. If he took too long to respond, she would threaten to report him, prosecutors said. It went on for six months.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office/Canva) Allison Havemann-Niedrach (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office/Canva)

Freehold teacher was reported by vice principal

A vice principal reported the abuse in June 2024, and prosecutors quickly filed charges.

“We place such an immense degree of faith on our educators to always act in the best interests of their students, and it is difficult to conceive of a violation of that faith any more egregious than this,” Prosecutor Santiago said.

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Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff arrested in the past two years A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey were arrested in 2024 and 2025 for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt