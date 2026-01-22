⚖️ A Monmouth County teacher admits to sexual assault involving a teen student.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A Monmouth County teacher has admitted to the sexual abuse of a teen student.

On Wednesday in Monmouth County Superior Court, Allison Havemann-Niedrach, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

Havemann-Niedrach was a married mother of two children and a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, before her arrest in June 2024.

Over a six-month span, the 45-year-old educator had exchanged more than 25,000 text messages with the teen victim, prosecutors previously said.

Grand jury indictment followed months of investigation

Havemann-Niedrach’s criminal offenses with an eighth grader were first investigated after school administrators called Freehold Borough Police.

They said that the teacher had “been bringing the student food, eating lunch with him daily, and had been seen touching him inappropriately,” Jersey Shore Online previously reported.

Once the investigation was underway, the teen spoke with his mother and then police, describing extensive sexual relations at Havemann-Niedrach’s house, the same report said.

Prosecutors said that the 15-year-old victim wound up seeking mental health services during the investigation, to “ensure his safety.”

In March 2025, Havemann-Niedrach was indicted on seven criminal charges by a Monmouth County Grand Jury.

Prison time, loss of license and lifetime supervision expected

At sentencing in May, prosecutors would request a 12-year term in state prison, of which at least 10 years would have to be served before the possibility of parole.

Havemann-Niedrach would also be required to give up her teacher’s license and would never be able to hold public office.

She would also be under parole supervision for life and would have to register with the state as a sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Anyone with potentially relevant information on Havemann-Niedrach was asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau at 800-533-7443.

