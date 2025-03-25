NJ teacher ‘obsessed’ with Freehold student indicted on sex crimes

🔴 Teacher faces new charges including manufacturing child sex abuse materials

FREEHOLD — A Monmouth County grand jury has indicted a special education teacher who prosecutors previously said was "obsessed" with a 15-year-old student.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach, 44, of Jackson, was hit with the seven-count indictment on Tuesday, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.

The mother of two is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree child endangerment by manufacturing child sexual abuse materials, two counts of second-degree endangering, second-degree official misconduct, second-degree sexual assault, and third-degree endangering.

Havemann-Niedrach had a sexual relationship with a student that began in early 2024 while she was a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, prosecutors said.

She was arrested in June 2024.

Havemann-Niedrach's LinkedIn profile, which is no longer public, said she had worked for the Freehold school district since 2022.

"I touch the future — I teach," read the banner above the banner above her profile.

Judge says predatory behavior 'serious and disturbing'

The Asbury Park Press reported that she was released and placed on home detention following a detention hearing last July.

Prosecutors said at the hearing that investigators uncovered explicit photos and videos and thousands of texts that Havemann-Niedrach and the eighth-grader exchanged.

She was "obsessed" with the victim, Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki reportedly said.

At the time, Superior Court Judge Vincent Falcetano said he didn't have the words to properly describe her behavior.

"It's predatory, it is a breach of trust, it crosses the line. As a special education teacher, she should have known that line is even closer than for a regular teacher," Falcetano said.

