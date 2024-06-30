🔴 Middle school teacher charged with sexual assault

FREEHOLD — A special education teacher at a middle school has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a minor, according to prosecutors.

Allison Havemann-Niedrach is charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree child endangerment, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Saturday.

According to authorities, Havemann-Niedrach had been carrying on a sexual relationship with a student since earlier this year.

Havemann-Niedrach is a special education teacher at Freehold Intermediate School, which serves students in grades six through eight. She has worked for the Freehold school district since 2022, according to her LinkedIn.

Her profile describes her as "passionate" and "sincere."

"I touch the future — I teach," reads the banner above her LinkedIn profile.

The 43-year-old teacher from Jackson was arrested last week, Santiago said. She's being held at Monmouth County jail.

Defense attorney Thomas Huth said in a statement to the Asbury Park Press that Havemann-Niedrach "maintains her innocence at this time."

Superintendent Asia Michael shared the "distressing news" with staff and parents in an email on Friday, the APP reported. Michael said the district is fully cooperating with investigators and has taken steps to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about Havemann-Niedrach that could be relevant to contact MCPO Det. Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.

