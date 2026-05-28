&#8216;We lost a friend': Ocean Township mourns woman killed in domestic violence case

‘We lost a friend': Ocean Township mourns woman killed in domestic violence case

Street sign for Seward Drive in Ocean Township (Monmouth) (Google Street View)

🚨An Ocean Township man was charged with murder

🚨Prosecutors confirmed a death investigation on Seward Drive

🚨 Ocean Township mayor called the death a “tragedy” that shook the community

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) – A Monmouth County man was charged with the death of his wife on Wednesday, numerous sources told the Asbury Park Press.

Micheal A. Kless is being held at the Monmouth County jail on charges of murder and unlawful weapons possession. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office only confirmed there was a death investigation in the area of Seward Drive in Ocean Township.

Court documents requested by New Jersey 101.5 are marked as a domestic violence case and will not be released publicly.

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Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office/Canva
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Mayor calls death a 'tragedy'

Ocean Township Mayor John Napolitani said late Wednesday night that a “tragedy” struck the community earlier that day.

“We lost a neighbor, co-worker, mom, grandmom, mother, and a lot of us lost a friend," Napolitani said.

The Asbury Park Press named Kless' wife as Stacy Epstein-Kless.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

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Filed Under: Monmouth County, Ocean Township (Monmouth)
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

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