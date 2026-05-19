⚖️ Paul Caneiro is sentenced to multiple life terms for the awful Colts Neck crimes.

⚖️ Judge slammed the "extreme level of brutality" against child victims.

⚖️ Caneiro was convicted in February of murder, felony murder and aggravated arson.

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — Paul Caneiro will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering his brother’s family and setting fire to their house and his own, in what a judge called acts of "cold deliberate malice."

On Tuesday morning, Superior Court Judge Marc Lemieux handed down a sentence of four back-to-back life terms with no possibility of parole for what he said was the savage, calculated "mass murder" of Keith, Jennifer, Jesse and Sophia Caneiro, as Paul Caneiro stood motionless in a bright yellow prison jumpsuit.

The sentence involved additional time for the fire intentionally set in Ocean Township and for the theft from the victims that happened well before the awful crimes of 2018.

Lemieux said that there was "an avalanche of evidence" that Paul Caneiro was a "heartless, brutal killer" who carried out these "ruthless, premeditated murders" of his brother's family within their own home.

"The evidence reveals a chilling and calculated sequence.... This was not panic, this was not confusion — it was cold deliberate malice," Lemieux said, as he handed down the lengthy term to the cold, emotionless defendant.

"You are no longer Paul Caneiro — you are an inmate in the Department of Corrections. You are a quadruple murderer who slaughtered innocent children. That is your identity," Lemieux said.

Judge sentences Paul Caneiro for Colts Neck family murders (NJcourts.gov) Judge sentences Paul Caneiro for Colts Neck family murders (NJcourts.gov) loading...

The judge said that Paul Caneiro "clearly planned these killings in the hours before he drove to the Colts Neck house," before then "recklessly placing his own family in danger" by setting fire to his Ocean Township house.

"Defendant was never a victim - you were the cause of all of it," Lemieux said.

Lemieux railed against the defendant's savage violence against his own nephew and niece, saying he stoked "unimaginable fear," forcing the children to suffer the "terror of fighting" for their own lives.

The judge read through the excruciating details of all four victims' injuries, saying to Caneiro, "You did that."

He said the defendant's complete lack of remorse is "highly significant" in the sentencing and is evidence that he would present a substantial risk to society.

Paul Caneiro at his sentencing on May 19 2026 Law and Crime Trials via Youtube Paul Caneiro at his sentencing on May 19, 2026 (Law and Crime Trials via Youtube) loading...

Victims remembered as loving, generous

Before the sentencing, Jennifer Caneiro’s mother and sister delivered emotional victim impact statements, standing together at a podium in the center of the Monmouth County courtroom.

"Remove this killer, this monster, from society for good," Bette Karidis said, while remembering her slain daughter and her family. Bette said it was sad that her husband, Vlassis Karidis, died before the trial unfolded, unable to see any measure of justice be served.

Jennifer and Keith shared the same birthday and now sadly share the same date of death, she added.

Bette Karadis mother of victim Jennifer Caneiro delivers a victim impact statement on May 19 2026 Law and Crime Trials via Youtube Bette Karadis mother of victim Jennifer Caneiro delivers a victim impact statement on May 19 2026 Law and Crime Trials via Youtube loading...

"My grandson, Jess — I wish I could have seen him grow up," Bette said.

"Sophia, my beautiful granddaughter...There's not an hour in the day that I do not think of them."

"He sits today with his evil soul, still not admitting what he has done," she said of Paul Caneiro, as he sat with a blank expression on his face. "A thousand years would not be enough."

Paul Caneiro sentencing Bonnie Karadis, sister of victim Jennifer Caneiro delivers a victim impact statement on May 19 2026 (Law and Crime Trials via Youtube) loading...

"Jesse was 11 years old and Sophia just 8 — an entire branch of a family was erased, two days before Thanskgiving," Jennifer's sister, Bonnie Karidis, said of her nephew and niece. "I miss her every single day" Bonnie said of Jennifer — and of her slain brother-in-law, "Keith was the brother I never had."

"There is a permanent agonizing void that is filled with pain, sorrow and grief."

Longtime friend and coworker Darren Altman spoke of how meeting Keith Caneiro changed his life. He called the murders an "immeasurable tragedy" and urged the court to consider the maximum sentence, as a measure of justice for the family and friends of the victims.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Nicole Wallace said that the other Caneiro brother, Corey, also submitted a victim impact statement, which she did not read, but said that he also misses his slain relatives.

"Jesse would have been 18 today and Sophia would have been 15," Wallace said. "They are not defined by their last moments, judge."

Read More: Jury convicts Paul Caneiro of Colts Neck family murders

Four victims: Jennifer and Keith Caneiro, and their children Jesse and Sophia were all slain at their Colts Neck home in November 2018 (Credit: family photos) Four victims: Jennifer and Keith Caneiro, and their children Jesse and Sophia were all slain at their Colts Neck home in November 2018 (Credit: family photos) loading...

Paul Caneiro conviction followed long-delayed trial

Three months ago, the 59-year-old Ocean Township resident was found guilty of murdering his brother, Keith Caneiro, Keith’s wife, Jennifer, and their two young children in a 2018 predawn brutal rampage, as well as setting two fires to cover his crimes.

Jurors convicted Caneiro on all charges, delivering their verdict within hours on Friday, Feb. 13.

Caneiro sat without showing any emotion next to his attorney as the jury foreman read the verdict and his fellow jurors were polled by the judge, who had Caneiro quickly taken into custody.

His conviction included four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated arson and two counts of first-degree felony murder, for the deaths of Sophia and Jesse, partly due to the Colts Neck fire that was intentionally set.

The defense had tried to sow seeds of doubt, arguing that police rushed to point the finger at Caneiro instead of looking elsewhere — including at the youngest brother, who was never charged with a crime in this case.

At the end of the trial — as in the beginning of the investigation — the evidence against Caneiro was too overwhelming.

Paul Caneiro heads to prison for murdering his own nephew and niece Jesse and Sophia Caneiro (Credit family photos) Paul Caneiro heads to prison for murdering his own nephew and niece Jesse and Sophia Caneiro (Credit family photos) loading...

Colts Neck, Ocean Township crime scenes unfolded

Just a few days before Thanksgiving in 2018, the family of four was found brutally killed at their sprawling Colts Neck home on Willow Brook Road, amid a raging fire.

Keith Caneiro was shot five times on the lawn.

Inside, his wife, Jennifer was shot and stabbed — and their children, 11-year-old Jesse and 8-year-old Sophia, were repeatedly stabbed and left to die in the flames, according to Monmouth County investigators.

As first responders discovered that grisly scene, Paul Caneiro and his own wife and two adult daughters were at the Ocean Township police station, after a 5 a.m. fire at their own house at 27 Tilton Drive.

On Nov. 21, 2018, law enforcement charged Paul Caneiro with aggravated arson, accusing him of setting fire to his own home.

A week later, prosecutors filed additional charges of four counts of murder, a second charge of aggravated arson and other offenses, related to both scenes.

Caneiro was indicted by a grand jury in February 2019.

The trial only got underway in January, after more than seven years.

Prosecutors cited financial desperation as a motive, outlining the high expenses and lack of sufficient income for Paul Caneiro’s household.

He struggled with overdrafts and missed insurance and mortgage and iPhone payments in the months before the killings.

Faced with his own accounts in the red, Paul Caneiro made a string of money transfers in 2017 and 2018 from the trust bank account linked to a $3 million life insurance policy that Keith Caneiro opened in 1999.

Prosecutors said that Paul Caneiro treated that trust account as a piggy bank, also dipping into the account of one of the two businesses that Keith and Paul co-owned.

Request for new trial denied in April

Last month, the court heard Paul Caneiro’s request for a new trial, citing what his defense attorneys claimed were prejudicial actions by the judge.

Judge Lemieux challenged those claims and said the defense was speculating.

“We would have had to have been in two different courtrooms to be able to say that there was somehow a manifest injustice in this trial,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Decker said during the same April hearing, as reported by Court TV.

Video of the sentencing Tuesday was carried by Law&Crime Trials via YouTube:

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom