🚨A pop-up party turned chaotic at Pier Village in Long Branch

🚨Hundreds arrived by NJ Transit train

🚨Police made six arrests, investigated two assaults and a stolen vehicle

LONG BRANCH — Most teens and young adults who descended on Pier Village on Tuesday, prompting a massive police response and emergency notifications that startled residents, arrived by train from North Jersey.

The incident was another example of what officials up and down the Jersey Shore fear could happen again this summer, following similar unpermitted mass gatherings in recent years. The "pop-up" meet-ups are promoted on social media, which can go viral before authorities get a handle on it.

Long Branch Director of Public Safety Charles Stanley said several hundred teens and young adults arrived for the unauthorized event that quickly deteriorated into fights, people jumping on cars and disorder on the boardwalk and the side streets around the beachfront retail and residential complex.

Mayor John Pallone implemented an emergency 8 p.m. curfew after consulting with police brass and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office.

A "substantial" number of attendees arrived via NJ Transit's Long Branch stop on the North Jersey Coast Line. Delays of 30-45 minutes were put into effect to slow their arrival, according to Stanley.

Strong police presence for Memorial Day weekend

Police arrested six people, including two women aged 19 and 20 and three female juveniles, all from Newark, who were charged with disorderly conduct. A juvenile male from New Brunswick was charged in connection with an eluding incident.

Officials said 139 officers from 17 law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

Two aggravated assaults were reported during the incident at the Long Branch train station and on Centennial Drive, the circular road in front of Pier Village. A car was reported stolen from Third Avenue about two blocks from Pier Village.

Stanley said that police will maintain "a strong, visible presence" throughout Long Branch during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

“The City of Long Branch takes these events seriously and will not tolerate conduct that endangers residents, visitors, business owners, or our public safety personnel,” Stanley said. "Pop-up gatherings of this nature have repeatedly disrupted Jersey Shore communities, and Long Branch is prepared to act decisively whenever public safety is threatened.”

ALSO READ: NJ shore towns crack down on Memorial Day takeover parties

Crowds at Pier Village in Long Branch Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Crowds at Pier Village in Long Branch Tuesday, May 19, 2026 (Sam Gagliardi, Townsquare Media)) loading...

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