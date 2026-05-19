It was a warm Tuesday in May. Memorial Day weekend is still three days away.

And tonight at Pier Village in Long Branch, police from across Monmouth County were chasing teenagers through the streets while others jumped on cars, fought in the crowd and turned what started as a pop-up beach party into something that required an 8 p.m. curfew to shut down.

Let me be clear about something before I go further. Most of the people on that beach today were fine. Early in the day, law enforcement was checking bags, keeping their eyes on the crowd, doing everything right. Families, young adults, people enjoying the first real beach day of the year — the vast majority of them just wanted a nice afternoon. That is worth saying.

What happened at Pier Village tonight was not the beach. That was something else entirely.

SEE ALSO: 6 pop up parties already targeting Seaside Heights for Memorial Day Weekend

Monmouth County The City of Long Branch, NJ via Facebook loading...

This is not a new problem — and that's exactly what's alarming

Long Branch has been dealing with these pop-up parties for years. The pattern is always the same: someone puts it on social media, hundreds of people show up unannounced, and by evening the situation is unrecognizable from what it was at noon. Local officials have tried to stop it. The warnings go out. The preparations get made. And then a warm Tuesday in May happens and here we are again.

Meanwhile Seaside Heights — which has been watching this pattern all spring — has already requested mounted State Police troopers, FBI support, Homeland Security agents and drone teams for Memorial Day weekend. Six pop-up parties are already being promoted on TikTok and Instagram targeting Seaside alone. Police Chief Tommy Boyd has been sending cease-and-desist letters to organizers. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is involved.

Seaside saw what was coming. Long Branch just lived it.

The NJ Transit problem nobody is talking about

Here is the part of the story that deserves more attention. The New Jersey Coast Line train from Long Branch to Penn Station was running 30 minutes late tonight due to police activity in the area. That is not a Shore problem. That is a commuter problem. That is a person who worked all day in the city, got on a train to go home, and sat for an extra half hour because a pop-up party turned into a street situation in Long Branch.

When the chaos at the Shore starts delaying New Jersey Transit trains, the problem has officially left the boardwalk.

Where does accountability actually start

The question I keep coming back to is not about the kids. Kids do what kids do when nobody is watching and there are no consequences for what happens next. The question is about the parents who don't know where their teenagers are on a Tuesday night. It's about the organizers who promote these events for clicks and walk away when it turns violent. And it's about whether the consequences — when they come — are serious enough to mean anything.

An 8 p.m. curfew is a patch. It is not a solution. The season has not even started and we are already seeing what last summer looked like from Long Branch to Wildwood. That should concern every family planning a Memorial Day weekend at the Shore — and every Shore town that depends on those families showing up, spending money and feeling safe enough to come back.

The cavalry is coming to Seaside Heights next weekend. After tonight, I think Long Branch wishes they'd called sooner.

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt





