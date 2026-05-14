🚨A 16-year-old Red Bank Regional student was struck by an NJ Transit train

🚨The teen was remembered as a beloved athlete whose kindness touched 'everyone'

🚨The deadly strike shut down North Jersey Coast Line service for hours and marks

RED BANK — A teen was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a train on the North Jersey Coast Line.

The agency said New York-bound train No. 3218 from Long Branch struck the male at the Red Bank station around 6:20 a.m. None of the crew and the 55 passengers on board were injured. Service was suspended between Long Branch and Matawan for several hours.

New Jersey 101.5 has confirmed the victim was a 16-year-old Red Bank Regional High School student. His name and the circumstances of the incident have not been disclosed by NJ Transit police, which is leading the investigation. Red Bank American Youth Football identified him as a former player named Terry.

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Monmouth Street Red Bank Red Bank NJ Transit station (Google Street View) loading...

Community mourns beloved Red Bank Regional student

Red Bank Deputy Mayor Kate Triggiano said a memorial was held on Wednesday evening for the teen she said touched countless lives with his “kindness and personality."

"He is loved by his family, his peers, his teammates, his coaches, his neighbors, his classmates, his teachers, everyone," Triggiano said.

NJ Transit said this is the 10th fatal pedestrian strike of the year. There were 22 fatal incidents in 2025.

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