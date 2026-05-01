🚨A man was shot in Freehold, closing the library

🚨The incident left a trail of blood on the front steps

🚨Authorities have released few details

FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A man was shot at a Monmouth County library on Thursday, leaving blood visible on the steps of the downtown building. The library will now be closed until Monday.

Shots fired around 4 p.m. brought police to the Freehold Borough Library on East Main Street, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago, who called it an isolated incident.

The identity of the man, the circumstances of the shooting, and whether he was shot inside or outside the library were not disclosed.

Witnesses told ABC 7 Eyewitness News they heard at least two gunshots and saw a man being taken out of the library on a stretcher. The man is in his early 20s, a childhood friend who was near the library at the time.

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Police looking for witnesses

The library said no employees were injured.

East Main Street was closed for several hours after the shooting but has since reopened.

The library is located in the downtown area next to the American Hotel. It is near the Monmouth County Clerk's Office and the borough police station.

Santiago asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact his office at Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Borough Police at 732-462-1233.

Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 Police tape outside the Freehold Borough Library following a shooting Thursday., April 30, 2026 (Joseph Hewes) loading...

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