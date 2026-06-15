Linda and I closed out a great weekend the way we like to close out a great weekend — a rom-com on the couch. This time it was Office Romance, the new Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein movie that hit Netflix on June 5. It was fun, a little raunchy in the way good rom-coms are allowed to be, and the chemistry between the two leads genuinely sizzles. We loved it.

And once again, Jersey is the star.

This is becoming a pattern and I am not complaining about it one bit. I have written about Netflix's The Four Seasons filming in Ocean Grove, and about Big Mistakes using locations all over the state. Now add Office Romance to the list, and this one might be the most New Jersey of all of them, because the Jersey references are not just flavor. The movie is literally about employees of a New Jersey-based airline. The setting is intentionally rooted here, not pretending to be Manhattan with a quick disclaimer.

Here is everywhere it was actually filmed.

Hoboken did the heavy lifting

Hoboken was the primary filming hub, and once you know what to look for, it shows. Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein were spotted filming along the Hoboken waterfront in spring 2025, with the Manhattan skyline sitting right there in the background — which is exactly why the movie can feel both very Jersey and very New York at the same time. That waterfront stretch is where Jackie and Daniel share a date over hot chocolate, one of the sweeter moments in the film.

There is also a scene where Jackie gets legal advice from Daniel at a food truck. During filming, locals spotted a fake food truck called Destiny Burritos parked around town, which is apparently exactly what it looked like. And Daniel's apartment exteriors were filmed at the Cliffs Lofts building in Hoboken.

Hoboken has actually hosted a string of films over the years — The Age of Innocence, The Nanny Diaries, Two Lovers, Picture Perfect. Office Romance joins a real list.

Kenilworth played the corporate world

Most of the office scenes — and this is a movie largely about office life — were filmed in Kenilworth, a quieter Union County borough. The exterior of Air Cruz headquarters, the airline at the center of the movie, is actually the Northeast Science and Technology Center, a real working science campus with more than two million square feet of laboratory space. Jackie and Daniel's professional battles play out against the backdrop of an actual New Jersey science hub, which is a detail I love.

East Jersey State Prison also turns up for exterior shots somewhere in the film, which is a wild juxtaposition next to a Tudor mansion and a Caribbean beach, but that is moviemaking for you.

SEE ALSO: We went to the movies and NJ was everywhere

MontclairTudor mansion featured in Office Romance | Google Maps MontclairTudor mansion featured in Office Romance | Google Maps

Montclair brought the mansion

For Jackie's lavish home, the production used a real Tudor-style estate on Gates Avenue in Montclair, built in 1910. The house has an indoor pool, gym, sauna, rec room, an outdoor pool and a carriage house — basically everything a production designer could want in one location, which is probably why a Montclair township spokesperson confirmed it was the only spot they needed in town.

Montclair has its own film pedigree too. Analyze This and Analyze That were both filmed there, on Park Street and Wayside Place respectively. New Jersey towns keep ending up in movies for a reason, and Montclair has clearly been on Hollywood's radar for decades.

Renderings of the Netflix studios in Monmouth County as of fall 2025 (Courtesy of Netflix) Renderings of the Netflix studios in Monmouth County as of fall 2025 (Courtesy of Netflix)

The Fort Monmouth connection

Some reporting indicates portions of Office Romance were filmed at the Netflix Studios complex taking shape at Fort Monmouth in Monmouth County. I have written about this before — Netflix is building a massive production facility on the former military base, and it is quickly becoming a real hub for productions that need soundstage space without leaving New Jersey. If Office Romance used those facilities even partially, it is an early example of exactly what that investment was supposed to deliver.

Proud to be New Jersey

We say it every hour on the station. Proud to be New Jersey. And I know we have plenty of issues — we talk about them on the radio and write about them here constantly. Stay NJ, property taxes, the cost of everything.

But here is something genuinely good. The Four Seasons. Big Mistakes. Now Office Romance. Quality shows and movies keep choosing this state, on purpose, because of what it actually looks like and what it can actually offer. Hoboken's waterfront. A Montclair mansion. A real science campus in Kenilworth. Fort Monmouth's growing production capacity.

Jersey keeps showing up. And honestly, it deserves to.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker





