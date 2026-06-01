My wife Linda and I finished Season 1 of "The Four Seasons" and immediately started talking about it the way you talk about a show that gets something right. The friendships. The road trips. The way long relationships accumulate weight over time — the joys and the sorrows and the things that go unsaid for years until they cannot go unsaid anymore. We were completely in it.

I will stop myself before the spoilers. If you have not watched it yet, go. If you like shows that mix comedy and drama and road trips and a deep honest look at what friendships look like after twenty or thirty years — this is your show. Tina Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver. Season 1 came out last year. Season 2 dropped May 28. It is currently number one on Netflix.

And in Season 2 they came down the Shore.

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Ocean Grove and Point Pleasant Beach Earn Their Screen Time

Episodes three and four of Season 2 are titled Down the Shore and On the Boardwalk. The group heads to the Jersey Shore for a summer trip in the aftermath of everything that happened at the end of Season 1. The show says they are in Point Pleasant Beach. The production reality is a little more interesting than that.

The beach scenes and the boardwalk walking scenes were filmed in Ocean Grove. The cast — Fey, Domingo, Marco Calvani and others — were photographed filming on the beach and along the historic Ocean Pathway in October 2025, shooting summer vacation scenes in what was reportedly quite cool autumn weather. Ocean Grove earned the assignment because it looks exactly like the Jersey Shore is supposed to look — a long beach, a wide boardwalk, Victorian architecture on the streets behind it, a quieter and more human scale than the commercial Shore towns.

(Martell's Tiki Bar via Facebook) (Martell's Tiki Bar via Facebook) loading...

Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach also gets real screen time. The show name-checks it directly and scenes there were shot on location. Martell's Tiki Bar appears as well. Both towns get genuine moments on screen, not just passing glimpses.

Tina Fey and Colman Domingo were also spotted dining at Pascal and Sabine in Asbury Park during the October shoot. That restaurant has been earning its own reputation for years — good to see it getting a quiet cameo in the orbit of a number one show.

Ocean Grove as a Stand-In — and as Itself

What makes this casting choice interesting is that Ocean Grove did not just stand in for Point Pleasant Beach. It also got to be itself. Danny and Kate tour a large Victorian house along Ocean Pathway, talking about turning it into a bed and breakfast someday. The show uses the architecture and the streets as part of the story, not just as background. If you know Ocean Grove you will recognize it immediately. If you do not know Ocean Grove, the show will make you want to go.

That is exactly what good location work does for a place.

The Bigger Jersey Story Behind the Scenes

"The Four Seasons" filming at the Shore is not an isolated event. Netflix is in the process of building a massive production complex at the former Fort Monmouth site in Monmouth County — demolition has been running since 2025, with soundstages targeted for 2027 and 2028. The production staging for the Four Seasons Shore shoot operated out of the Fort Monmouth area, which has quietly become a significant hub for Netflix's New Jersey operations.

New Jersey has been a film and television location for decades but what is happening at Fort Monmouth is different in scale. When those soundstages open, the productions that used to come here for a few weeks of location shooting will be able to stay. That changes the relationship between the state and the industry in a way that is worth watching.

For now, season two of the number one show on Netflix used Ocean Grove's boardwalk, Point Pleasant's Jenkinson's, Asbury Park's best restaurant and the Victorian streets of a town that has been here since 1869 and still looks like it belongs to a different century. Jersey delivered. It always does.