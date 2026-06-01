🚨A 38-year-old man was killed while crossing Route 35 in Aberdeen

🚨 The child he was carrying suffered minor injuries

🚨Police believe they may have entered the crosswalk while traffic had a green light

ABERDEEN — A father was killed while carrying his 4-year-old son across one of Monmouth County's busiest highways Saturday night. But police believe the little boy survived with only minor injuries because he was riding on his dad's shoulders.

The 38-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing Route 35 at Cliffwood Avenue in Aberdeen around 9:15 p.m., according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. The force of the collision threw him into the northbound lanes, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Map shows location of Route 35 and Cliffwood Ave in Aberdeen Map shows location of Route 35 and Cliffwood Ave in Aberdeen (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Ride on dad's shoulders a lifesaver

The child remains in stable condition with only minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene. Sanitago did not disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.

Police Chief Matthew Lloyd told the Asbury Park Press the man was carrying his 4-year-old son on his shoulders, which may have prevented the child from more serious injuries. They may have crossed when traffic on Route 35 had the green, the chief said.

It was the 13th fatal crash in Monmouth County, according to State Police records.

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