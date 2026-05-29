🚨 A 67-year-old Ocean Township man is charged with murdering his wife

🚨 Prosecutors say Stacy Epstein-Kless was killed with a barbell

🚨 Michael Kless was later found unconscious at a Garden State Parkway service area

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, using a barbell inside their Monmouth County home.

Stacy Epstein-Kless, 66, was found "obviously deceased" at the home on Seward Drive in Ocean Township on Wednesday morning after police received two separate 911 calls, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago. An investigation determined that her husband, Michael A. Kless, 67, was responsible.

Kless was later found unconscious in his vehicle at a service area on the Garden State Parkway. He remains hospitalized in critical condition. Santiago did not disclose what led to Michael being hospitalized or the service area where he was found.

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Map shows location of Seward Drive in Ocean Township (Monmouth County) Map shows location of Seward Drive in Ocean Township (Monmouth County) (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Neighbors say they never saw signs of trouble in the relationship

He was charged with first-degree murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Neighbors and friends, including Mayor John P. Napolitani Sr., told the Asbury Park Press that they did not see any signs of trouble in their relationship. The mayor asked people to keep negative comments to themselves and to let the family mourn in peace.

According to her LinkedIn page, Stacy had been a substitute teacher in the Ocean Township school district since 2000. She was also a dog walker and a graduate of American University.

Daughter Emily Kless asked for donations to the Mya Lin Terry Foundation.

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