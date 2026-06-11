🚨A 15-year-old riding an e-bike was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday evening

🚨The crash is the second serious e-vehicle incident reported in NJ this week

🚨NJ new motorized bicycle law takes full effect when the grace period ends July 19

MIDDLETOWN — A 15-year-old became the second e-vehicle rider this week to be seriously injured in a crash.

The teen was riding on Newman Springs Road and Jumping Brook Road around 5:25 p.m. before getting struck by a car, according to Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey. The driver remained at the scene before the teen was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact police at 732-615-2049.

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E-scooter involved in a crash on Route 37 in Manchester Mon., June 9, 2026 (Manchester police) E-scooter involved in a crash on Route 37 in Manchester Mon., June 9, 2026

New e-bike law's grace period ends July 19

The grace period for New Jersey's new motorized bicycle law, which classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor, ends on July 19.

An owner and operator must be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

On Monday, a woman riding an e-scooter heading west on Route 37 in Manchester was seriously injured when she crossed the road in front of a Chevrolet Suburban. Sabrina Hauge, 26, of Manchester was not wearing a helmet when she was thrown.

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