🚨A Manchester woman was critically injured when her e-scooter collided with an SUV

🚨Police say the rider crossed in front of the SUV on Route 37

🚨The road was closed, causing delays for Manchester High School students and staff

MANCHESTER — A woman was seriously injured when her e-scooter collided with an SUV on Route 37 on Monday morning.

A Chevrolet Suburban and the e-scooter were both heading west around 6:15 a.m. as they approached the intersection with Buckingham Drive and the entrance into Leisure Village West. The light was green and the Suburban continued straight but the scooter crossed the road in front of the SUV, according to Manchester police.

The scooter hit the Suburban on the passenger side, ejecting the driver, Sabrina Hauge, 26, of Manchester. Police say she was not wearing a helmet and suffered extensive injuries.

Hauge was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was in critical but stable condition as of Monday night. The Suburban driver, Anner Galvan-Vasquez, 24, of Toms River, was not injured.

E-scooter involved in a crash on Route 37 in Manchester Mon., June 9, 2026 E-scooter involved in a crash on Route 37 in Manchester Mon., June 9, 2026 (Manchester police) loading...

Route 37 closure caused delays for Manchester High School

Investigators, who have not concluded the case, say that disregarding a traffic signal and improperly crossing an intersection appear to have caused the crash.

Route 37 west was closed for several hours, causing many Manchester High School students and staff to arrive late for classes.

An e-scooter is a motorized device with a tall handlebar and a floorboard for the driver to stand. E-scooters typically have a top speed of 19 mph and may be driven on public roads and bike lanes. Riders must follow all traffic laws, including stopping for traffic lights and using hand signals for turns.

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