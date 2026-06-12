👶 Police say a mother pushing her infant in a stroller was robbed in broad daylight

🚔 Police arrested a 55-year-old Newark man

⚖️ Suspect faces robbery, child endangerment, and stolen property charges

SUMMIT — A Newark man has been arrested and charged with robbing a mother and her infant in broad daylight in Union County.

Mother pushing infant in stroller targeted in Summit robbery

On Wednesday, June 10, at around 9 a.m., a mother was pushing her infant in a stroller on Park Avenue near John Street in Summit when she was approached from behind by a man she didn’t know, according to the Summit Police Department.

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Police said the suspect moved in front of the woman and the stroller before trying to steal the victim’s cell phone. The woman tried to hold onto her phone as a brief struggle ensued, police said.

Unfortunately, the suspect managed to grab the phone, then reached into the stroller and stole the woman’s sunglasses before taking off in a dark colored sedan, later identified as a 2024 Chevrolet Impala, Summit police said.

A witness called 911.

Newark suspect arrested hours after Union County crime

After an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as a Newark resident, 55-year-old Darrell L. Mitchell. He was arrested two hours later on Hillside Avenue in Newark.

He was found with the stolen cell phone and sunglasses in his possession, police said.

Robbery and child endangerment charges filed

Mitchell was charged with second-degree robbery, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Summit police praise detectives for swift arrest

Summit Police Chief Ryan Peters praised the efforts of the detective bureau.

“This was a disturbing crime that targeted a mother while she was caring for her infant child. I commend our detectives for their swift and professional work in identifying and apprehending the suspect within two hours of the incident. Their efforts helped ensure a quick resolution and reinforced our commitment to keeping the Summit community safe," Peters said.

Mitchell is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility, pending his first Union County Superior Court appearance.

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