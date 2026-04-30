NJ school bus aide accused of molesting special needs teen students
🚨 NJ school bus aide charged with criminal sexual contact of special needs students
⚖️ Police says victims included autistic teens, one non-verbal
🔍 Investigation ongoing as prosecutor slams 'profound betrayal of trust'
ROSELLE — A school bus aide for special needs students in Union County is accused of sexually molesting at least two victims.
Federico Nicasio Genao was charged with two counts each of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by sexual contact and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact.
As of Thursday, the 69-year-old Paterson resident remained at Essex County Jail since his arrest on April 10, police said.
Police say victims were autistic teens on school bus
On April 7, Roselle Police received a report that launched the investigation.
Officers found that Nicasio Genao appeared to target teenaged, autistic students on his bus as victims, one of whom was non-verbal.
Prosecutor calls allegations a 'profound betrayal of trust'
“The allegations in this case represent a profound betrayal of trust and a direct threat to the safety of our most vulnerable residents,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said in a written release.
“While we have secured an arrest, our investigation remains very much active as we work to ensure that every individual impacted by these actions is heard and supported.”
Nicasio Genao's employment status was not clear on Thursday evening, as an email to Roselle public school administrators was not immediately answered.
He was being represented in Union County Superior Court by the public defender's office.
Anyone with further information about the case was urged to contact Roselle Police Detective Aaron Silva at 908-380-9943.
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